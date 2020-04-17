Hundreds escape in Libya prison break

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – RENEWED panic has gripped Libya after more than 400 prisoners escaped from jail.

The inmates have fled from the Surman Prison in the western city of the same name after the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces seized the town from the rebel Libyan National Army (LNA).

The GNA also seized the town of Sabratha and pushed the militants away on Monday.

A total of 401 prisoners fled or were released without adequate legal proceedings or vetting.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed alarm the continuing escalation of violence in the North African country in the past few days.

There are reports of desecration of corpses, revenge attacks, looting, robberies and torching of public and private properties in the western coastal towns recently seized by the GNA.

“UNSMIL is following up the above allegations, which if verified, would constitute grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law,” the UN mission stated.

The mission also condemned the LNA forces indiscriminate bombardment of the capital Tripoli with rockets, many of which have landed on civilian neighborhoods, resulting in casualties.

UNSMIL warned that acts of revenge would further escalate the conflict and lead to a cycle of revenge.

It called on parties to the conflict to deescalate, curb incitement and immediately respect repeated calls for peace by the international community.

The oil-rich country has suffered conflict since 2011 when Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and eventually murdered.

Last April, LNA forces launched an offensive on Tripoli in a bid to overthrow the government, which is backed by the West.

– CAJ News