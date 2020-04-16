MTN avails R27 million for Eastern Cape education

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – MTN Business has donated equipment worth R27 million (US$1,44 million) to the Eastern Cape provincial government as part of the company’s efforts to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on communities in South Africa.

In addition, the company has provided the province’s Department of Basic Education with 72 000 subscriber identity module (SIM) cards, preloaded with data, to enable thousands of final-year pupils the opportunity to catch up on their school curriculum during the lockdown period.

In addition to the provision of the SIM cards, MTN Business has also contributed equipment consisting of cameras, white boards and other equipment valued at the aforementioned amount.

This is to support the 13 broadcasting studios that the provincial government is setting up. These studios will be used to conduct virtual classes.

Wanda Matandela, Chief Enterprise Officer at MTN Business, said the provision of SIM cards and the ICT equipment was part of ongoing efforts to offset the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is possible by harnessing the power of connectivity to facilitate access to education for millions of pupils who are unable to attend school because of the nationwide lockdown.

“This is part of our contribution to the national efforts to use digital solutions to recover lost time and stay abreast of the school curriculum,” Matandela said.

MTN is working with like-minded partners and government to use the transformative power of technology to facilitate access to education.

MTN currently offers zero-rated access to a range of websites which include more than half of the 26 South African universities, education portals and Wikipedia.

The strategy on zero rating of educational websites has seen MTN South Africa, the Department of Basic Education and the Siyavula Foundation partner to ensure that Grades 10, 11 and 12 learners stay on top of their curriculum material.

This can be accessed using the Siyavula website and via the Siyavula app.

“We acknowledge the efforts the MTN regional office and the provincial Government has taken to ensure that our learners are not left behind during these difficult times” Matandela concluded.

– CAJ News