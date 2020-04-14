Fuel firm supports Mauritius fight against COVID-19

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – HUNDREDS of families in Mauritius have benefitted from an initiative by a leading marketer of fuels and lubricants to support efforts aimed at reaching vulnerable communities during the national lockdown against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Engen, which has joined hands with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), has donated free fuel to ensure that food kit distribution continues to reach homeless and distressed families.

Among the NGOs is the M-Kids Organisation Youth Council.

To date the association has assisted 300 families and delivered 1 500 food packs.

Jean Pierre Payet, Managing Director of Engen in Mauritius, confirmed that plans were also underway to provide fuel to aid FoodWise, which consolidates donations received from numerous food distribution channels and redistributes the food to 80 NGOs working in the field.

This week Engen donated Rs12 000 (US$305) worth of fuel.

“We plan to continue our show of support and commitment over the coming weeks,” Payet said.

Engen has also prioritised hygiene measure at all forecourts and convenience stores as well as the provision of safety materials, including sanitisers, gloves and masks to all of dedicated Engen forecourt and Quickshop staff.

Engen currently operates 33 service stations and eight Quickshop convenience stores across the island.

“We’re also working with our partners to source food kits for our staff,” added Payet.

“We are grateful to our government and humbled by the work of the many NGO’s, businesses and individuals who have all pulled together in an effort to combat this outbreak.”

Mauritius has recorded nine deaths from 324 cases of COVID-19.

– CAJ News