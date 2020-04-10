WHO’S Ghebreyesus the only African to stand up to Trump

by ROSS ANSON

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DR Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the only African with balls enough to stand up to United States President Donald Trump’s bullying.

Using the COVID-19 pandemic to score political points is dangerous and will only result in “many more body bags,” the World Health Organisation Director-General said on Wednesday, less than a day after Trump criticised the WHO and its relationship with China.

Tedros also revealed he has received death threats in recent months.

“Please don’t politicise this virus,” Tedros said in a briefing in Geneva, after he was asked about Trump’s remarks. He later urged political leaders to “please quarantine politicizing COVID.”

“The focus of all political parties should be to save their people,” Tedros said. He added that politicising the virus only exploits differences at the national level.

“If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you [politicise the virus],” the WHO leader said. “If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicising it.”

The remarks came after President Trump sharply criticised the WHO during a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday night when he suggested he might put a hold on U.S. funding — the largest single source of money for the health organisation.

Tedros did not refer to Trump by name as he stressed the importance of confronting COVID-19 as a common enemy. And he stated several times that he does not mind being targeted by personal attacks. Everyone’s focus, he said, should remain on the coronavirus, not political or international rivalries.

“The unity of your country will be very important to defeat this dangerous virus,” Tedros said.

Without unity, he added, even countries with advanced health care systems “will be in trouble, and more crisis.”

COVID-19 has now been blamed for more than 80 000 deaths worldwide and more than 1,4 million people have been confirmed to be infected by the virus, according to a COVID-19 dashboard created by Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering, which reports pandemic numbers in near real time.

“No need to use COVID to score political points,” Tedros said. “You have many other ways to prove yourselves.”

To do so, he added, is “like playing with fire.”

“If we care about our people, if we care about our citizens,” Tedros said, “please work across party lines, across ideology, across beliefs, across any differences, for that matter. We need to behave. That’s how we can defeat this virus.”

Asked about how he views criticisms leveled at him and the WHO during the crisis, Tedros said he had been targeted by racial slurs and death threats, and that those threats had emanated from Taiwan.

The WHO director-general added that he does not care whether people target him personally. And he said he is proud to be a black man, no matter what racists might say.

As for the death threats, he added: “I don’t give a damn.”

During the briefing, Tedros also urged governments to unite to fight the pandemic and cited the historic joint effort by the US and the Soviet Union to fight smallpox during the Cold War as an example.

“The former U.S.S.R. (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.) and United States came together and agreed to eradicate smallpox and brought the whole world together with them,” he said.

At the time of that cooperation in the 1960s, he noted, smallpox was killing 2 million people each year and infecting 15 million annually.

“The world could not tolerate that kind of disaster,” Tedros said, urging the US and China to work together to fight the crisis.

The US is the WHO’s largest contributor, followed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the GAVI Alliance, and the United Kingdom, as NPR’s Laurel Wamsley reports.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is not among the top donors.

The majority of the WHO’s biennial budget — $5.6 billion, in the most recent term — comes through unspecified voluntary contributions. In that category, the US is responsible for nearly 15 percent of the funding. China accounts for less than 1 percent — 0,21 percent — with an additional 0,11 coming from the semi-autonomous region of Macao.

The WHO also gets nearly $1 billion in funding from member nations through “assessed contributions.”

The U.S. currently accounts for 22 percent of that amount, while China is second — responsible for around 12 percent, according to the current tally.

– CAJ News