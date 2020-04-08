Armies slay 19 Boko Haram insurgents

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has reported the killing of 19 Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

The combined force believes the breakthrough has further degraded and depleted the Islamist militants destabilising the region.

MNJTF consisted of ground and air force formations from Niger Republic and Nigeria.

Two gun trucks belonging to the alleged terrorists were destroyed and two others captured.

Four motor cycles as well as arms and ammunition were also recovered following operations by personnel from Niger and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Cameroon military has been conducting clearance operations in the southern parts of Lake Chad Basin in order to eliminate fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

Last week, the Chadian military carried out similar operations against the militants.

Headquartered in Chad, MNJTF comprises of units, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

The mandate of the MNJTF allows troops of the task force to conduct operations within 25 kilometers of delineated area of operation in troop contributing countries.

“Consequently, MNJTF, with the support of national forces will continue to pursue Boko Haram Terrorists until they flee from the Lake Chad Basin or face justice,” Colonel Timothy Antigha, MNJTF spokesperson, stated.

He assured populations of the Lake Chad Basin that every effort was being made to restore security and normalcy in the region.

The task force was first organised as a Nigerian force in 1994, during the administration of Sani Abacha, now late.

It was initially deployed to tackle banditry. In 1998, it was expanded to include units from neighbouring countries.

– CAJ News