Over 600 Europeans leave Nigeria over COVID-19

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 600 Europeans have been evacuated from Nigeria in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Africa’s most populous country.

The latest group to leave the West African country comprised 188 individuals that left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in the capital Abuja this past weekend.

They left aboard the Austrian Airlines.

A joint statement by European missions expressed gratitude to the Austrian Foreign Affairs Ministry for the common support of European citizens wishing to return home.

Austrians and Germans were the highest number of nationals in the flight.

“We are grateful for the cooperation with the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Aviation and other partners in the organization of this essential flight after the closure of Nigerian airports for international flights,” the German Mission in Nigeria stated.

Last week, some 495 Europeans were evacuated from Nigeria on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in the commercial capital Lagos.

Israel, United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) are among countries evacuating their citizens from Nigeria.

Africa’s biggest country by population, estimated at 200 million, Nigeria has confirmed 232 cases of COVID-19 since the first outbreak on February 15.

Five people have died while 33 others have recovered.

– CAJ News