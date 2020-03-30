Zimbabwean resident challenges COVID-19 response

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – A ZIMBABWEAN man has lodged a court application opposing the establishment of a medical facility to quarantine people suffering from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an application filed at the High Court, Roger Stringer, a resident of Mt Pleasant suburb in the capital, Harare, protested against the renovation and upgrading of Rock Foundation Medical Facility, which according to media reports is being turned into an isolation centre for the admission and management of people suffering from the scourge.

Stringer, who resides at a property that is adjacent to the medical facility is fearful that he is being exposed to a greater risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19 should the medical facility be used for the admission of some patients.

He argues his right to an environment that is not harmful to his health or well-being is about to be violated.

The resident argued that no measures were put in place to minimise the exposure of himself, his family and other residents brought upon by the use of such a facility as a referral centre for an infectious disease.

Stringer said the government could make use of some established facilities for infectious diseases such as Wilkins Hospital and Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital, which are run by City of Harare for the admission and management of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Zimbabwe has embarked on a 21-day lockdown effective today (Monday) to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The impoverished Southern African nation had confirmed seven cases of the virus and one death at the time of publication.

– CAJ News