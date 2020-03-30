MTN’s GiGYMA encourages exercise during lockdown

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN, the network operator, is enabling South African women to exercise while in isolation in their homes.

GiGYMA – the offering- is a digital home-based workout series that is easily accessible from any smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer.

Available on MTN’s Youtube channel and on social media @MTNza, it is hailed as a workout series by a South African woman, for South African women using household items.

While there has been a revival of healthy living amongst all South Africans over the past few years, the popularity of online fitness challenges and workouts has grown rapidly over the past two weeks.

However, because of the lockdown against coronavirus (COVID-19), South Africans cannot go to the gym, a walk or run.

“We understand how difficult it can be for women to find the time to live a healthy and active lifestyle under normal circumstances, now with the lockdown it may seem impossible,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN SA.

She said while GiGYMa was originally designed with women in mind, the exercises could work for all members of the family and are a great way to stay active during the lockdown.

“When developing the GiGYMa concept, we wanted to create a series that would truly resonate with the majority of South African women,” O’Sullivan said.

“Not only is the name a play on ‘gijima’, which means ‘run’ in IsiZulu, we also selected a South African ambassador who is not a fitness instructor in her own right, but someone who is passionate about exercising and wants to share tips that are helping her continue to live healthily during this time.”

MTN GiGYMa features Ncumisa Pongoma in a series of videos, showcasing how everyday household items could help the public get into shape and keep up with fitness goals while at home.

– CAJ News