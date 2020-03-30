Lydenburg residents acquire much-needed work skills

by ANNA NTABANE

LYDENBURG, (CAJ News) – LOCALS in Lydenburg have been empowered with the confidence to enter the job market or create jobs for others following the completion of portable skills programme.

The skills programme, which took 20 days, saw 72 community members acquire expertise in bricklaying, plastering, plumbing, tiling, painting and carpentry.

“It was important for this project to specifically offer portable skills because these can be transferred from one job to another or from industry to industry and this provides the trained community members limitless opportunities” said Voster Maloka, Corporate Social Investment Manager, Glencore Eastern Limb Operations.

“The portable skills certification ceremony is not only to reward the trainees for their hard work in completing this programme, but to give them confidence to enter the job market and where possible, even create their own job opportunities.

Maloka said his company was proud to have made this opportunity possible for the people in the communities it operated in.

“This ceremony means we are addressing some of the socio-economic issues such as unemployment and poverty,” Maloka concluded.

– CAJ News