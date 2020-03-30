Lydenburg residents acquire much-needed work skills

Posing for a group photo are Lydenburg youths in Mpumalanga province, who acquired skilled in bricklaying, plastering, plumbing, tiling, painting and carpentry. Photo by Anna Ntabane, CAJ News Mpumalanga Bureau.

Posing for a group photo are Lydenburg youths in Mpumalanga province, who acquired skilled in bricklaying, plastering, plumbing, tiling, painting and carpentry. Photo by Anna Ntabane, CAJ News Mpumalanga Bureau.

by ANNA NTABANE
LYDENBURG, (CAJ News) LOCALS in Lydenburg have been empowered with the confidence to enter the job market or create jobs for others following the completion of portable skills programme.

The skills programme, which took 20 days, saw 72 community members acquire expertise in bricklaying, plastering, plumbing, tiling, painting and carpentry.

“It was important for this project to specifically offer portable skills because these can be transferred from one job to another or from industry to industry and this provides the trained community members limitless opportunities” said Voster Maloka, Corporate Social Investment Manager, Glencore Eastern Limb Operations.

“The portable skills certification ceremony is not only to reward the trainees for their hard work in completing this programme, but to give them confidence to enter the job market and where possible, even create their own job opportunities.

Maloka said his company was proud to have made this opportunity possible for the people in the communities it operated in.

“This ceremony means we are addressing some of the socio-economic issues such as unemployment and poverty,” Maloka concluded.

– CAJ News

Short URL: http://cajnewsafrica.com/?p=33637

Posted by on Mar 30 2020. Filed under Construction, Engineering, Finance, Finance & Banking, Investing, Investing, Mining, Mining & Engineering. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Connect to CAJ News on Facebook

Connect to CAJ News on Facebook

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Photo Gallery

Log in
All material © CAJ News Africa. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.