Soul’s destiny a matter of heaven and hell

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

DEAR reader, just close your eyes for a moment.

Imagine if you were to die today, with all these sins around your neck, where do you think your soul will go?

Hell or heaven?

Forget the church you belong to or worship with.

Think about your personal salvation.

If ever Jesus Christ comes today to take His own believers who worshipped his father (Jehovah God) in truthfulness, genuineness, sincerity and faithfulness, will you be counted among the righteous?

The advent of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) begs these questions.

Forget the trash of your church founder’s doctrines, ideologies, theories and beliefs of only praying for wealth, prosperity, riches, possessions, resources, luxury or well-being.

Here, I’m talking about the bigger picture which is eternity or endless life after death.

Where will your soul be if you die today, maybe or any other death?

If the creator of heaven and earth – Jehovah God – comes to destroy this world like we are already seeing others dying of COVID-19, where will your spirit go?

Put aside the issue of your beauty because those are human colours, shapes, forms and nature of Jehovah’s creation of different people.

Drop that silly thought and tell me exactly where will your soul be if you were to die today?

I’m much aware a majority of you are only obsessed or preoccupied with prosperity, wealth and riches.

Simply because at church you are now mainly taught about the gospel of prosperity as if when you don’t attend that church, prosperity will never come your way.

This True Gospel is to liberate yourself and make life easier.

The prosperity or success you are desperately looking for has already been promised on Matthew 6:33, which reads, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things (prosperity, riches and wealth) will be added to you.”

Jeremiah 29:11 of the Berean Study Bible confirms this True Gospel.

It reads, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you a future and a hope.”

I am hereby clearing some hurdles, barriers, stumbling blocks, obstacles and problems along the way because I know very well some of you whose gospel is centred on material things will be fuming without knowing the successes, riches and wealth you are looking for have already be given to you and I by our heavenly Father.

This is evidenced by the scriptures I shared before.

My question remains!

I do not need the response from your greedy church pastor, bishop or prophet.

I am directly asking you as an individual.

Suppose you die today, where will your soul go?

Let us assume Jesus Christ is sent by his father Jehovah God to come and take all ethical believers, will you be among those that to inherit the paradise created for the morally correct and justifiable?

Here I do not want to speak about groupings you call churches today because where you gather is no different whatsoever from football clubs that belong to the mother body, which in the local context is the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The teams’ performance would determine whether they get rewarded or demoted at the end of the season.

Forget how big or small your church is.

My question is, are you ready right now to face judgment in the event you die of COVID-19?

This week, Jehovah God instructed me to preach the True Gospel centred on these scriptural chapters – Malachi 4:1-3, Revelation 21:1-5, Matthew 24:36-44 and Proverbs 11:28.

Let us begin with Malachi 4:1-3 of Berean Study Bible, which reads, “1. For behold, the day is coming, burning like a furnace, when all the arrogant and every evildoer will be stubble; the day is coming when I will set them ablaze,” says the LORD of Hosts. “Not a root or branch will be left to them.”

2. “But for you who fear My name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its wings, and you will go out and leap like calves from the stall. 3. Then you will trample the wicked, for they will be ashes under the soles of your feet on the day I am preparing,” says the LORD of Hosts.”

Imagine dying with all earthly possessions but losing your soul simply because of not being righteous.

Dear reader, you need Jesus today to come into your heart so that when that judgment day comes, you and I are spiritually guaranteed safety and security.

What I am preaching here is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so, it is all up to you to embrace or leave it.

One thing for sure, whether you like it or not, one day you shall surely die and leave everything behind you. Every person, rich or poor, when they die, they get buried in the ground while they await the judgment day, which is what I’m here to ensure when we rise again, eternal safety and security is formally assured in a new paradise.

Nobody knows when that day comes.

Even angels or Jesus Christ do not know.

Only the creator of heaven and earth – Jehovah God – knows that time.

Matthew 24:36-44 of the New Living Translation states, “36. However, no one knows the day or hour when these things will happen, not even the angels in heaven or the Son (Jesus Christ) himself. Only the Father knows. 37. When the Son of Man returns, it will be like it was in Noah’s day.

“38. In those days before the flood, the people were enjoying banquets and parties and weddings right up to the time Noah entered his boat. 39. People didn’t realize what was going to happen until the flood came and swept them all away. That is the way it will be when the Son of Man comes.

“40.Two men will be working together in the field; one will be taken, the other left. 41. Two women will be grinding flour at the mill; one will be taken, the other left. 42. So you, too, must keep watch! For you don’t know what day your Lord is coming. 43. Understand this: If a homeowner knew exactly when a burglar (thief) was coming, he would keep watch and not permit his house to be broken into. 44. You also must be ready all the time, for the Son of Man will come when least expected.”

When we finally die, we will be awaiting for a new heaven and a new earth. Some of you might ask why a new heaven and earth? Jehovah God, as the Father, will always be at His secret throne while we children live in harmony in paradise where there shall be no suffering, crying, diseases, lack or aging.

Revelation 21:1-5 of the English Standard Version reads: “1. Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and the sea was no more. 2. And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.”

“3. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. 4. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. 5. And he who was seated on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.” Also he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”

My earlier question comes back again.

What will happen to those who trusted much in their riches?

Proverbs 11:28 of the English Standard Version says: “Whoever trusts in his riches will fall, but the righteous will flourish like a green leaf,” while the New Living Translation reads: “Trust in your money and down you go! But the godly flourish like leaves in spring.”

In conclusion, I’m asking again, but this time through a biblical verse on Matthew 16:26 of the Berean Study Bible, which reads, “What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul? Or what can a man give in exchange for his soul?”

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika