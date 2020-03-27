D-day for TB Joshua prophecy on COVID-19

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – IT remains to be seen if the bold declaration by controversial Nigeria church leader, prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, that the coronavirus (COVID-19) will end today (Friday) will be fulfilled.

He made the declaration at the end of February at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos.

Despite his prophecy, COVID-19 has spread dramatically all over the world.

Ironically, prophet Joshua has suspended a church service initially scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19.

“There will be no gathering this Sunday and Monday,” his church stated.

“Meet TB Joshua on Emmanuel TV at the usual time of the Sunday Service.”

TB Joshua said his team would pray with followers and counsel them through his Emmanuel TV.

“Distance is not a barrier. A good Christian is a good citizen. Thank you for your obedience” reads a statement issued by his Church.”

While there seems to be no end in sight to the crisisID-19 pandemic, Joshua has apparently been assuring the COVID-19, at least in China, the epicentre of the virus.

“Firstly, Chinese health officials have declared that by the end of March,” he stated.

“Secondly, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the city of Wuhan as China closed all 14 of the emergency hospitals they built to attend to victims of the outbreak,” he added.

“Lastly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that over 70 percent of victims infected with coronavirus have fully recovered as life begins to return to normalcy across the nation.”

His church claims his prophecies on major global developments have been fulfilled.

This includes the deaths of prominent people, terror attacks and sport results.

– CAJ News