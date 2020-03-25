Botswana bourse alters operations against COVID-19

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) announced that 60 percent of its staff will be working from home to minimise the risk of infection by coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is effective Tuesday (today).

All events and some meetings have been cancelled.

This is set to eliminate opportunities for contact and better serve stakeholders.

Critical functions of the exchange such as trading, clearing and settlement will carry on with no interruption, BSE assured.

“The Exchange has a clear plan on how teams will complement one another during this period,” BSE added.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the BSE is now closed from visitors except those with compelling reasons.

BSE said the precautionary measures were focused on protecting the health and safety of staff as well as stakeholders.

The Government of Botswana declared a public health emergency on March 21.

On Sunday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has gone into self-isolation for 14 days after returning from a trip to neighboring Namibia, which has three confirmed cases.

Botswana has no cases.

– CAJ News