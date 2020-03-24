Wave of demand forecast for IT security skills

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A NEW partnership is anticipated to address a surge in demand expected for specialised information technology (IT) security skills in South Africa.

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced its first Fortinet Network Security Academy (FNSA) in South Africa, with Think Tank, a private higher learning organisation providing IT solutions, training, recruitment and professional services.

This programme is aimed at providing industry-recognised training and certification in cyber-security in order to better prepare young people for a career.

Think Tank has already placed 73 unemployed youths in relevant IT positions out of 75. In addition, Think Thank also helped in implementing the FNSA program within an ICT Academy in Braam Park, Johannesburg, thanks to its partnership with NGO Afrika Tikkun.

Afrika Tikkun providing education, health and social services to young people and their families through centres of excellence in South African townships.

Tebogo Moleta, Think Tank Managing Director, said as a growing number of companies found that Fortinet uniquely suitable for local security needs, here was an increasing demand for certified Fortinet specialists.

“We strategically aligned with Fortinet across solutions, consulting and training, and this has proved to be a good decision,” Moleta said.

Think Tank now has access to FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, and FortiSIEM as standard part of the FNSA offering and is gearing up to expand the programme in local universities.

Doros Hadjizenonos, regional sales director at Fortinet, said organisations in South Africa were battling to close the significant skills gap between cyber-security talent required for the business and its actual market availability.

“Our partnership with Think Tank is a step towards helping close the skills gap in the network security field,” Hadjizenonos said.

– CAJ News