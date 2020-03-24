Kenya bans churches, bars shut over COVID-19

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has suspended church gatherings while bars have been closed until further notice.

This is in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading in the East African country.

All international flights are suspended effective Wednesday at midnight with the exception of cargo flights whose crew must observe strict guidelines.

Mutahi Kagwe, the Cabinet Secretary, confirmed the restrictions on Monday.

He noted the non-compliance of religious institutions to the social distance requirement as issued on Friday.

Weddings, funerals and other social gatherings are now restricted to immediate family members.

These directives take effect immediately until further notice.

“Once again we are aware that these measures may be inconvenient at the moment, but I assure you that they are necessary for meeting our indicated objective of keeping all Kenyans safe,” Kagwe said.

Kenya has confirmed 15 cases of COVID-19.

They are aged between 20 years and 67 years.

Kagwe said the coming two weeks were extremely critical for as it sought to contain this virus.

He however raised concern the majority of people had continued to ignore measures against COVID-19.

“They are behaving as if it’s business as usual,” Kagwe said.

“If we continue to behave normally, this disease will treat us abnormally.”

Kagwe urged compatriots to adjust and change their lifestyles.

“Kenyans must treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta warned it would revoke licenses of public transport operators that were defying the social distance requirement by overloading.

– CAJ News