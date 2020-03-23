TB Joshua insists COVID-19 will end this month

from YAO YUANHUI in Guangzhou, OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi & AKANI CHAUKE in Johannesburg

WUHAN, (CAJ News) – RAINS in the Chinese epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and parts of Africa are seen as the fulfillment of a prophecy by a prominent Nigerian church leader the pandemic will stop at the end of March.

Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua recently proclaimed that rains, which he said will sweep away the virus, would fall last week and this past weekend in the Chinese city of Wuhan and across Africa.

Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei province where the COVID-19 originated.

TB Joshua proclaimed it would rain for a week in the province.

It received rains last week and this past weekend.

Elsewhere, as predicted by TB Joshua, many parts of Egypt, Kenya, his home country Nigeria and South Africa also experienced rainy weather.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) on Friday predicted more rains and possible thunderstorms.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) also further warned of thunderstorms nationwide in the coming days, especially in the Eastern Cape.

In South Africa, the most affected country in the continent with over 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19, experienced wet weather in Gauteng Province.

China-based health expert, Feng Jinhao, said normally, Hubei’s rainy season ran from April through to September.

Others receive rainfall from June to July.

“TB Joshua’s prophecy has been accurate,” Jinhao said in an interview with CAJ News Africa in Wuhan.

Recently, TB Joshua indicated the COVID-19 would end at the close of March.

He said it would end on its own, not by any medicine.

“This month on the 27th, it (COVID-19) will be over,” he was quoted as declaring.

“By the end of this month, whether we like it or not, no matter the medicine they (scientists) might have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came.”

As confirmed cases rise to over 600 in Africa, Wuhan has recorded zero domestic infections for the first time since the outbreak emerged at the end of December 2019.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, earlier this month visited Wuhan first time since the outbreak.

“We should never allow the hard-won and continuous positive trend to be reversed,” he said at a recent Communist Party leadership meeting.

– CAJ News