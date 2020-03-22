Pride comes before a thudding fall

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WHEN too much pride, inflated ego, excessive greed and too much jealousy possess an individual simultaneously, that person becomes a monster in the making.

This happens to the individual with or without their knowledge of such.

I feel sorry for that person.

While it is normal to feel proud when one has accomplished something great in life, it becomes dangerous when that person believes they have “arrived” in life and see themselves as the alpha and omega of everything.

Brethren, hear me well.

Pride always creates an inflated self-image and invincibility.

Sometimes too much pride makes life unpleasant especially for those around you.

Pride becomes poisonous when used in extreme quantities.

Excessive pride exposes one to hate or isolation. It can starve the individual who possesses it of business opportunities. It can starve the individual of the help they require the most.

So, in this week’s True Gospel, I like to especially preach to those with too much pride.

They must learn to have pride in moderation.

To quickly break it down, pride usually comes as a result of someone having an exaggerated sense of feeling good.

This too much feel-good factor might lead to the individual lacking respect for what other people do.

The individual possessed by pride only respects what he or she does.

Behaving as if you are more important than other people always leads to isolation. In most cases, whenever you require help from other people they would always have reservations, connotations, undertones, suspicions, or sometimes they would just stare without any help at all.

This week Jehovah God made me come supercharged with a view to change someone’s life out there.

Brothers and sisters, that job you are desperately looking for is not far from you. It is next to your friend’s company but as long as you still have that useless pride of yours, nobody will ever assist you.

The husband or wife you are looking for is just not too far, but you will end up marrying the wrong person because of your pride.

Avoid vices. To think we are worthy of great things when we are not is vanity.

Brothers and sisters, hear me clearly. I repeat, too much pride sometimes is poisonous to personal life, family, business, religion, politics and society as a whole.

There are always consequences to pride‎ and boastfulness.

This is worse when the culprit is also arrogant. Eish, masingitha (that is an abomination) in XiTsonga.

I have come to let you know Jehovah God condemns proud men and women in the strongest terms. This is because human pride directly undermines everything Jehovah God created us to be.

Proverbs 16:5 of the English Standard Version confirms this True Gospel I’m preaching in this platform, “Everyone who is arrogant in heart is an abomination to the LORD; be assured, he will not go unpunished.”

The New International Version reads, “The LORD detests all the proud of heart. Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.”

When Jehovah God made us in His image, He wanted all of us to be His mirrors, and our purpose in life is undoubtedly to turn toward Jehovah in love and reflect His glory to the world.

Now, the opposite of this is sin. It represents turning away from Jehovah God so that we don’t reflect our Creator’s glory anymore.

Romans 3:10-12 of the New Living Translation states, “No one is righteous— not even one. No one is truly wise; no one is seeking God. All have turned away; all have become useless. No one does good, not a single one.”

Proud people have no interest whatsoever in listening seriously to Jehovah God and obeying what He commands them. This is because of too much confidence in themselves.

Rather than seeking Jehovah God or even thinking about Him, proud people act as though they themselves sit on God’s throne, assuming that God is powerless to stop their wicked plans.

Leviticus 26:18-19 of the New Living Translation states, “And if in spite of all this, you still disobey me, I will punish you seven times over for your sins. I will break your proud spirit by making the skies as unyielding as iron and the earth as hard as bronze.”

In other words, despite your professional qualifications, if you look for employment or ever decide to start business, Jehovah God will Himself make such opportunities too hard to find or completely disappear.

When such challenges occur, I beg you, stop blaming supposed witches and wizards in your life. Rather, blame yourself for the pride which is making your life very difficult.

In many cases, I have come to the conclusion that pride deceives a lot, especially the ones doing it.

Pride, however, deceives us and corrupts our wisdom, all our proud boasts are usually empty.

When we turn away from Jehovah God seeking freedom to live life our own way, we are quickly enslaved to false gods and to our own stubborn desires.

Usually, the results are catastrophic. First, since Jehovah God has designed us as mirrors to reflect the One we must always worship, when we swap the glorious God for an unworthy substitute we increasingly degrade ourselves.

Since Jehovah God is worthy of our worship, when we proudly turn away from Him, we insult Him and subsequently invite His punishment for our faithlessness and disloyalty.

I have seen many believers today worshipping their church founders, pastors, prophets and bishops instead of Jehovah God. Worse, their pastors or church founders do not rebuke them because they feel good to be likened to God…..that is utter nonsense to Savious-Parker Kwinika and Jehovah God!

I surely tell you brothers and sisters, pride comes before destruction, and Jehovah God did before it upon many individuals such as king Nebuchadnezzar, Pharaoh, Saul, Haman and even stubborn nations that pride themselves as political and economic superpowers of this world – Jehovah God will definitely humiliate them.

The list is endless. We have in the past seen Jehovah God punishing people of Babylon, Edom, Egypt, Assyria, Philistia and even Israel for their pride.

In our modern life, there are some so-called world superpowers destabilising other nations for their own selfish interests. Guess what? When the coronavirus (COVID-19) came, it hit them the hardest than the weaker nations despite having billions of money, advanced health systems, best economies and military might.

Why so?

Jeremiah 49:16 of the English Standard Version explains, “The horror you inspire has deceived you, and the pride of your heart, you who live in the clefts of the rock, who hold the height of the hill. Though you make your nest as high as the eagle’s, I will bring you down from there, declares the LORD.”

Isaiah 2:12-18 of the English Standard Version confirms this True Gospel, “For the LORD of hosts has a day against all that is proud and lofty, against all that is lifted up—and it shall be brought low; against all the cedars of Lebanon, lofty and lifted up; and against all the oaks of Bashan; against all the lofty mountains, and against all the uplifted hills; against every high tower, and against every fortified wall; against all the ships of Tarshish, and against all the beautiful craft.

“And the haughtiness of man shall be humbled, and the lofty pride of men shall be brought low, and the LORD alone will be exalted in that day. And the idols shall utterly pass away.”

Let me further split pride in two so that you quickly understand how dangerous it is in your personal life.

I would break pride into two, namely hubristic and authentic.

1. HURBRISTICS:

Hubristic pride is letting egocentrism and arrogance take over. This one is very dangerous. This type of pride encourages one to have aggressive behaviour to any affiliated groupings, be it church, political party, company where one works or individuals associated with.

Arrogant people tend to score high on narcissism. Excessive pride diminishes self-awareness. A good example is dictators in Africa and entire world. When in power, they (leaders) never think one day it shall come to an end. Hubristic pride makes an arrogant leader exaggerate his achievements to denigrate his rivals.

Usually, such people with excessive pride always exaggerate appreciation of oneself by devaluating others — which is normally a recipe for disaster.

AUTHENTIC PRIDE:

Authentic pride is feeling confident and competent about who you are.

Excessive pride makes a person very ignorant of what people are thinking and planning about him or her. Too much pride harms best relationships too — nobody likes being with a know-it-all kind of a person.

Remember, being proud is living under a distorted notion, which also exaggerates ones’ perception to feel more superior yet in actual fact, those humble ones with better resources, education, stable incomes, happily married and most importantly with Jehovah God on their side will always be feeling sorry for you yet without openly telling you because you are stupid.

Usually, those with too much pride are so insecure that they tend to compensate their insecurity by feeling superior for nothing. Normally such persons tend to look for others’ flaws as a way to disguise their own.

People with pride are also very stupid in that they spend too much time competing with other people. They always believe winners must take all yet that is now greed and jealousy controlling them knowingly or unknowingly.

Most people with pride also believe that being successful would require them to humiliate, embarrass or defeat others, yet such actions are evil and satanic.

The worst part about pride makes those that practise it believe they are always right in everything yet they will be very wrong.

People with pride always have this unknown inferiority complex. Usually, they tend to compare themselves with others in terms of education, social standing, health, beauty, physical attributes, or other aspects without knowing some of those acquired things were done so corruptly or through inheritance or marrying someone who worked so hard to boost them. Shame!

People with pride have this tendency of comparing their flimsy strengths against those that they feel are weaker in order to look down upon them.

The worst part of people with too much pride is that they do not have peace at all. They usually see others as their competitors who must be defeated at all times and at all costs.

Too much pride has often proven to be the greatest enemy of collaboration. Instead of thinking about teamwork spirit, such people always want to win by themselves in order to feel great!

When pride eventually develops into one’s mind, they become pompous yet for nothing.

In most cases, such people get attached to an illusion. They think they are proficient at something but are clueless.

Arrogance leads to distorted pride, which usually makes such persons brag about cheating, especially in cases when they get away with it without being caught.

Distorted pride is when our morality is full of holes yet they always feel superior because they got away with it (wrongdoing).

IN CONCLUSION, ALLOW ME TO TOUCH ON IMPORTANCE OF HUMILITY:

The opposite of pride is humility that trusts in Jehovah God and obeys His word. Here, I’m not talking about going to any church because some churches today have become cash-cows for those that own them.

Here I’m teaching the gospel of repentance, salvation, revival and the fear of our creator – who is Jehovah God.

Abraham is a good example of this kind of humble faith. Unlike people who work hard to build their own reputation, Abraham trusted Jehovah God to make his name great by simply obeying Him.

Jehovah God richly blesses those that humble themselves even when looked down upon by people of this world.

Remember all the wealth and riches you are chasing today are in Jehovah God’s hands.

Proverbs 11:2 of the New Living Translation reads, “Pride leads to disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”

In the bible, we have seen the likes of shepherd-boy David being anointed the king of Israel in the bush whilst King Saul was deceiving himself at the palace as an untouchable.

People of God, let us always learn to humble ourselves so that Jehovah God will truly bless us.

True blessings do not necessarily mean money only, it is rather a complete package ranging from good health, obedient children, good wife or husband, living peacefully and knowing who Jehovah God is.

If indeed we humble ourselves, Jehovah God shall hear our prayers from heaven and bless us abundantly.

2 Chronicles 7:14 of the English Standard Version attests this, “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I )Jehovah God) will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Healing their land simply means blessing them.

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika