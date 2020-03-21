‘Too hot for coronavirus’

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A MINORITY of people in Africa’s biggest country by population, Nigeria, hold the false belief that they are immune to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a poll, 26 percent of the West Africa country’s estimated total population of 200 million holds that belief, based on their faith and religion. Nigeria is predominantly Christian and Muslim.

A majority of those claiming immunity perceive their so-called genetic makeup makes them resistant while others believe the Nigerian weather is too hot for the virus to survive.

Other Nigerians maintain their personal herbal remedy will protect them from the virus, while others have the idea that the COVID-19 is not an African disease rather a western illness.

On panic level, with reference to being infected, 63 percent of Nigerians disclosed that they are concerned that they may contract the virus.

NOIPolls conducted the research during the week commencing March 9.

Another issue of particular concern for the researchers is that 50 percent of Nigerians do not have information on preventive measures against the coronavirus disease.

“This implies that about 100 million Nigerians are at risk of being infected with the disease,” NOIPolls warned.

It nevertheless welcomed sentiments by a vast majority of Nigerians (97 percent) that they would be willing to report and be tested (97 percent) if they show any sign of COVID-19 as well as willing to be quarantined if they were at risk of spreading the virus.

Nigeria recorded its first case of COVID-19 on February 25.

It has since recorded seven additional cases.

– CAJ News