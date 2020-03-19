Botswana announces drastic measures against coronavirus

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES have recommended that French citizens should leave Botswana as part of measures to counter the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Travellers from so-called high-risk countries, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, the United States (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and India are now banned from entering Botswana

Visas already granted to visitors from these countries are cancelled and the issuance of new visas for these nationals are suspended with immediate effect.

Botswana citizens and residents returning from these countries are required to stay in isolation at home for 14 days.

Authorities singled out French nationals, who they recommended should end their stay and return to France or their country of habitual residence “as soon as possible.”

“It is strongly recommended that non-resident French visitors, French citizens wishing to return to France should contact their airline company as soon as possible so that alternative flights can be offered to them,” the French Embassy in Botswana stated on Wednesday.

A special telephone number has been set up at the French Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa.

France has recorded more 7 700 cases of COVID-19. At least 175 people have died from the outbreak.

France is the seventh-most affected country in terms of the number of outbreaks.

As of Wednesday, some 8 009 deaths have been confirmed worldwide from a total of 199 478 cases.

– CAJ News