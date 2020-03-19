Botswana announces drastic measures against coronavirus

Botswana flag

Botswana flag

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana
GABORONE, (CAJ News) AUTHORITIES have recommended that French citizens should leave Botswana as part of measures to counter the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Travellers from so-called high-risk countries, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, the United States (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and India are now banned from entering Botswana

Visas already granted to visitors from these countries are cancelled and the issuance of new visas for these nationals are suspended with immediate effect.

Botswana citizens and residents returning from these countries are required to stay in isolation at home for 14 days.

Authorities singled out French nationals, who they recommended should end their stay and return to France or their country of habitual residence “as soon as possible.”

“It is strongly recommended that non-resident French visitors, French citizens wishing to return to France should contact their airline company as soon as possible so that alternative flights can be offered to them,” the French Embassy in Botswana stated on Wednesday.

A special telephone number has been set up at the French Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa.

France has recorded more 7 700 cases of COVID-19. At least 175 people have died from the outbreak.

France is the seventh-most affected country in terms of the number of outbreaks.

As of Wednesday, some 8 009 deaths have been confirmed worldwide from a total of 199 478 cases.

– CAJ News

Short URL: http://cajnewsafrica.com/?p=33536

Posted by on Mar 19 2020. Filed under Africa & World, News, Regional. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Connect to CAJ News on Facebook

Connect to CAJ News on Facebook

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Photo Gallery

Log in
All material © CAJ News Africa. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.