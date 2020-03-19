Airlink suspends unprofitable flights

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AIRLINK has temporarily suspended some flights between six South African cities because of low demand.

This is partly attributed to the travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Flights between Durban – Nelspruit and Durban –Bloemfontein are affected by Airlink’s decision.

Airlink will suspend its Durban-to-George and Johannesburg-to-Phalaborwa route with immediate effect.

The original end date was set for June 10, but due to the national COVID-19 crisis, Airlink has moved the date forward.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by these temporary, but necessary, adjustments to our schedule, and we intend once the crisis has passed to revert to our normal schedule,” said Rodger Foster, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Arlink.

– CAJ News