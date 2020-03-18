New Zambia-Zimbabwe border to increase trade, unity

from NDABENI MLOTSHWA in Binga, Zimbabwe

BINGA, (CAJ News) – THE opening of a new border post between Zambia and Zimbabwe is set to increase trade and tourism as well as promote unity between the two neighbouring Southern African countries.

The Kasambabezi border post has been opened in Binga, on the Zimbabwean side and Mamba town in Zambia.

Kembo Mohadi, the Zimbabwean Vice President, was the guest of honour at the historic event earlier this week.

“The border is going to help in many ways,” Mohadi said.

“First and foremost, the river Zambezi and Kariba Dam separated the two Tonga communities on either side (Zambia and Zimbabwe). All this time they didn’t have something that links them. When they had cultural activities they needed to attend, they had to cross via Victoria Falls, which was problematic,” Mohadilso s added.

He also spoke of the vast trade opportunities.

“It is going to give Zimbabwe mileage in terms of trade as well,” Mohadi said.

“A lot of maize is grown on the southern side of Zambia. It will be shorter for maize to come into Zimbabwe through Binga rather than going to Livingstone and Kariba,” the leader said.

Zambia and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial bilateral and trade relations.

Trade between the countries stood at US$59,2 (R988 million) in the last five months of 2019.

Already, the two countries are joined by the One Stop Border Post in Chirundu, the northern busiest border post linking the entire southern African region.

– CAJ News