Thousands still stranded one year Cylone Idai

from ARIMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – TENS of thousands of people are trapped under terrible conditions with inadequate shelter or sanitation a year after Cyclone Idai devastated Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The three countries are battling financial problems to assist the victims, who are further exposed to diseases like cholera.

Human rights groups also bemoaned the slow pace of government rebuilding efforts.

“Children are out of school and healthcare facilities are yet to be fully rebuilt,” added Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa.

“Given the dire situation in the countries and the responsibilities for the climate crisis, wealthier states and multilateral donors need to pledge more than they have done and ensure money reaches those who need it.”

Less than half of the U$450 million (R7,24 billion) needed for relief and recovery assistance to communities affected by the cyclone particularly in Zimbabwe and Mozambique has been secured. Just more than $40 000 (R644 000) has been committed in the first quarter of 2020.

Mozambique, the hardest hit of the three poor Southern African nations, hosted a pledging conference in May 2019 to secure support for reconstruction and long-term resilience building.

The conference raised $1,2 billion (R19,3 billion), which is less than a third of the requirements.

Cyclone Idai hit Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique between March 14 and 16 last year.

It killed more than 1 000 people and left 3 million more without food, water, shelter and critical infrastructure.

The cyclone was one of the southern hemisphere’s worst-ever natural disasters.

– CAJ News