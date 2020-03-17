CAR peacekeepers death toll exceeds 100

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – MILITANTS have killed another peacekeeper in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday.

This brings the number of peacekeepers killed to 103 since the deployment of the forces in 2014 in the central African nation.

Armed elements of the Christian extremist anti-Balaka group are blamed for the latest murder in Grimari in the central prefecture (province) of Ouaka.

The Burundian member of the United Nations Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) was killed while he and his colleagues were trying to stop an attack launched on the city under the direct command of the so-called Dimitri Ayoloma.

The incident took place after the armed elements opened fire on the homes of the sub-prefect and the mayor, causing panic within the population.

Mankeur Ndiaye, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the UN and head of MINUSCA, condemned the attack.

“This attack on the town of Grimari and the peacekeepers is unacceptable and constitutes a serious crime under the jurisdiction of national and international courts,” he said.

“The leader of these armed elements, Dimitri Ayoloma, as well as all the perpetrators and accomplices of the attack will have to answer for their actions before the courts,” Ndiaye added.

The envoy sent his condolences to the family of the peacekeeper as well as to the people and government of Burundi.

Last week, renewed fighting in CAR resulted in the murder of a peacekeeper in the central town of Ndele.

Muslim extremists were blamed for the killing.

Christian radicals and Muslim militants control vast parts of the country.

Clashes have persisted despite a unity pact signed with the government last year.

– CAJ News