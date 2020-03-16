Man ‘killed’ after attempt to moer Nigeria president

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S intelligence agency has dismissed reports it has killed a man that allegedly tried to break a security cordon and attack President Muhammadu Buhari northwest of the country last Friday.

The man reportedly killed has been identified as Mohammed Jammil Guddare, aged 30.

The Department of State Services (DSS) refuted reports and added another twist to the incident that happened in the town of Argungu in the Kebbi State.

DSS said contrary to reports, Guadarre did not attempt to attack the president but made an overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with Buhari, thus breaching security protocols.

“He was stopped by security details and arrested for thorough investigation,” Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he is not a hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the president.” Afunanya added.

He said the service had reviewed the video of the incident and was taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.

The DSS, formed in 1986 for counter-intelligence, internal security, counter-terrorism, and surveillance as well as investigating some other types of grave crimes against the state, is also charged with the protection of senior government officials, particularly the president and his family.

However, it is often accused of harassing the political activities of opposition groups and government critics.

DSS operatives are also blamed for intimidating, arresting and detaining media personnel from publications critical of the government.

The agency has been subject to some lawsuits by alleged victims.

– CAJ News