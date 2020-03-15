The mystery of extravagant pastors and bodyguards

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IT is silly, ill-informed and misguided to believe anybody in this world can live without Jehovah.

This Jehovah I’m preaching in this True Gospel platform is the maker of heaven and earth.

Believe me, all of us (knowing or unknowingly) we dearly need Him ceaselessly.

We cannot do anything in the absence of Jehovah God.

Only buffoons, brainless and naïve believers would think their contaminated church leaders enable or qualify them to live.

It is these types of believers that would worship their church founders instead of Jehovah God through His begotten son – Jesus Christ.

In my first language, Xitsonga, we say, “Wafamba nahina Xikwembu xahina mikhari hinkhwayo.”

This literally means we walk and live by our Jehovah God all the time.

Isaiah 30:21 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel, “Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, ‘This is the way; walk in it.’”

Ladies and gentlemen, Jehovah God always has good plans for all of us. He does not have intentions to harm or hurt us.

Jeremiah 29:11 of the New International Version attests, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

It is tragic how the devil has hijacked and manipulated to confuse a majority of unwise fellow believers in the Pentecostal churches today.

These churches are failing to pick up one big thing.

Whilst a majority of believers entirely trust in the Almighty Jehovah God through Jesus Christ, it is so fun that some bishops, so-called prophets or pastors have put their safety and security in the hands of heavily armed bodyguards.

If you belong to such churches whereby the abovementioned leaders are heavily protected with revolvers yet congregants are asked to simply put trust in God for protection, then I urge you to immediately quit that devil’s gathering masquerading as a church of God.

A majority of pastors and church founders today have been overcome by lust of the flesh and the pride of life.

They are clever and know very well that their followers do not read the bible unless they are told to do so in the church.

These believers are blindfolded by the devil in these disguised gatherings.

I know this True Gospel has already angered some of the believers and their leaders. Behold, I’m not preaching this to make anyone happy. My assignment is to gratify the heavenly kingdom. I’m not here to gladden church elders, pastors, bishops or fake prophets and their followers.

If indeed you have developed a personal relationship with Jehovah God through Jesus Christ, then you have nothing to be afraid of whatsoever.

Psalm 23:1-3 of the Berean Study Bible states: “The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters. He restores my soul; He guides me in the paths of righteousness for the sake of His name.”

Church leaders must lead by example and follow in Jesus’ footsteps. They must preach in the villages or townships without heavily armed bodyguards to prove their trust for safety is always in the hands of Jehovah, no otherwise.

If I may ask, what is it that these bishops, pastors or prophets are afraid of? Who or what are they under protection from?

Matthew 10:39 of the New Living Translation states, “If you cling to your life, you will lose it; but if you give up your life for me (Jehovah), you will find it,” while the English Standard Version reads: “Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.”

Ladies and gentlemen, fellow brethren, this True Gospel I’m preaching is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Psalm 127:1 of the New Living Translation attests this True Gospel, “Unless the LORD builds a house, the work of the builders is wasted. Unless the LORD protects a city, guarding it with sentries will do no good.”

I remember well, our Lord Jesus Christ did not have bodyguards. He only had disciples preaching the gospel to the entire world.

So, if indeed we believe in the Jesus Christ, then we must always emulate him. If Jesus Christ was persecuted and later crucified for Jehovah’s word, so shall be the bishop, church founder, pastor or prophet.

John 15:18 of the English Standard Version confirms this True Gospel saying: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you.”

Unless you are telling me now that your church founder, bishop, pastor or prophet are revolutionising Christianity or the gospel of repentance and salvation, otherwise the issue of security bodyguards is clear sign they do not at all trust God.

What is it that pastors are scared of facing out there that same kind of fate the disciples of Jesus Christ experienced?

We know very well He (Jesus Christ) faced the same persecution and was eventually killed for this gospel I’m preaching here. So, are you now telling me that nowadays church leaders are more important than Jesus Christ, who did not have bodyguards?

John 15:20 of the New International Version attests this True Gospel I’m proclaiming here, “Remember what I told you: ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will persecute you also. If they obeyed my teaching, they will obey yours also.”

Now, why is it so difficult with current church leaders to walk by faith and do exactly what the heavenly constitution, which is the bible stipulates?

A true believer should know that if this world had killed Jesus Christ and his disciples, then a true follower of our Lord Jesus must definitely know that such is likely to happen to them – no two ways to escape this True Gospel.

The church of today has been strongly manipulated, influenced, contaminated and made impure by these leaders.

The reason why church leaders today are protecting themselves with heavily armed security bodyguards is because their focus is about earthly things not of Jehovah God’s mission.

True Apostles of Jesus Christ did not have bodyguards.

They were learning from Him in order to take over the gospel of repentance and salvation into the world regardless of glaring and deadly persecution.

Jesus Christ repeatedly told his disciples the importance of denying themselves of everything on earth in order to follow him because he clearly promised them imperishable, eternal, permanent and everlasting reward in heaven.

Believe me, people of God, no security bodyguards would wait to get to heaven to get paid for their services rendered on earth. Church founders and leaders are now violating the gospel for their own material benefits, something Jesus Christ distanced himself from.

It is strange why church leaders own personal expensive private jets, hordes of premium cars such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bugattis, Mclarens, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Teslas, Saleens, Mercedes-Benz, Range Rovers, BMWs and Audis while going for Gucci watches because they do not expect new life after death.

Previously, I shared with you in this True Gospel platform why all Jesus’s disciples tasked to preach the gospel all over the world were killed.

All these apostles did not have bodyguards or weapons simply because they were emulating their Lord Jesus Christ.

During their preaching expedition, all of them were killed for proclaiming Jesus Christ’s gospel. The exception was the betrayer Judas Iscariot, who hanged himself. John died of natural death from old age.

The rest of Jesus’ apostles were all executed for trumpeting the gospel of repentance and salvation.

This is the same teaching this True Gospel is churning out without fear or favour.

Fellow brethren, remember Peter and Paul were the first apostles to be executed in Rome about 66 AD (after death) of Jesus Christ. The two were killed during the persecution under Emperor Nero.

Paul was beheaded. Peter was crucified, upside down at his request, since he did not feel he was worthy to die in the same manner as his Lord – Jesus Christ.

The others died as in the chronology below.

Another who died a painful death was Andrew, who preached to the “land of the man-eaters”, today called Russia (ex-Soviet Union).

Christians there claim he was first to bring the gospel to their land.

Andrew also preached in Asia Minor, modern-day Turkey, and in Greece, where he is said to have been crucified.

Thomas was speared to death. He was probably very active in the area east of Syria. Tradition has him preaching as far east as India, where the ancient Marthoma Christians revere him as their founder.

Philip possibly had a powerful ministry in Carthage in North Africa and then in Asia Minor, where he converted the wife of a Roman proconsul.

In retaliation the proconsul had Philip arrested and cruelly put him to death.

Matthew the tax collector and writer of a Gospel, ministered in Persia and Ethiopia. Some reports state he was not martyred, while others say he was stabbed to death in Ethiopia.

Bartholomew’s widespread missionary took him to India with Thomas, back to Armenia, and also to Ethiopia and Southern Arabia. There are various accounts of how he met his death as a martyr for the gospel.

James the son of Alpheus, who is one of at least three James referred to in the New Testament, was stoned and then clubbed to death.

He is reckoned to have ministered in Syria.

Simon the Zealot, who preached in Persia, was killed after refusing to sacrifice to the sun god.

Matthais, who was the apostle chosen to replace Judas, was set alight.

The 12th disciple to die was James the son of Zebedee, who was executed by Herod about 44 AD.

Brethren, this gospel we have chosen is not about the prosperity which today is being preached everywhere in Pentecostal churches out of context. It is about winning souls, salvation and repentance.

If indeed Jesus had died for us to prosper, he would himself not urged one of the richest apostles, Paul of Tarsus, to leave behind his wealth, chariots, horses and tent-making business where he supplied the Roman military with skins to partake the gospel of persecution.

At one time Apostle Paul said in the book of Philippians 4:12 of the New Living Translation: “I know how to live on almost nothing or with everything. I have learned the secret of living in every situation, whether it is with a full or empty stomach, with plenty or little.”

Remember Peter at some point when Romans were about to arrest our lord Jesus Christ? Our Lord Jesus clearly explained to his disciples how he was going to be executed in Jerusalem, but behold, the devil immediately spoke through Peter giving him this mindset of a bodyguard.

Do you remember what Jesus Christ did thereafter?

Mathew 16:22-23 of the New International Version states, “From that time on Jesus began to explain to his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life.”

“Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. “Never, Lord!” he said. “This shall never happen to you!” Jesus turned and said to Peter, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; you do not have in mind the concerns of God, but merely human concerns.”

Brothers and sisters, if you took note of Peter’s statement “far be it from you Lord, this shall never happen to you?” Peter was trying to take up a role he was not called for.

This same Peter refused to understand Jesus. When Roman soldiers came to arrest Jesus, he was the one that pulled a sword to strike the ear of one of the men.

John 18:10-11 of the New International Version says: “Then Simon Peter, who had a sword, drew it and struck the high priest’s servant, cutting off his right ear. (The servant’s name was Malchus).

Jesus commanded Peter, “Put your sword away! Shall I not drink the cup the Father has given me?”

If you carefully look at Jesus Christ’s statement, He indeed knew why he was on earth. If then Jesus Christ’s apostles were his bodyguards, he would have been glad of Peter’s actions.

Alas, Jesus Christ was not moved or celebrated Peter’s actions. He condemned such actions as thwarting the fulfillment of the gospel. Jesus strongly cautioned Peter and went ahead to heal the man whose ear was cut by Peter, some of you would recklessly call a security bodyguard.

If indeed you follow Jesus Christ, you must immediately stop all this nonsense you are doing in churches, abandon all these greedy quick schemes of making money using the name of Jehovah.

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika