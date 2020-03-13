Dozens dead in Islamist violence, ethnic clashes

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – SCORES of people have been killed during Islamist violence and inter-communal clashes in the continent over the past week.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) documented the casualties.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country of more than 200 million people was the worst affected.

In that West African country, about 50 civilians were recently killed when armed bandits carried out raids on six villages in the northern state of Kaduna.

During the period, Boko Haram terror group launched attacks on civilians and state forces in both Borno and Yobe States. An unspecified number of people were killed while the hordes were injured with property destroyed.

Military forces responded with airstrikes targeting Boko Haram camps in the northeast of the country.

In Burkina Faso, militants staged a number of attacks against civilians, security forces and volunteer fighters.

Muslim worshippers were removed from a local mosque and executed.

Security forces also reportedly killed dozens of civilians in conflict-prone areas.

In Tunisia, a suicide bombing was carried out near the United States embassy in the capital Tunis, leaving one police officer dead and four others injured.

It is the first suicide bombing to hit the capital since Islamic State carried out a series of attacks in mid-2019.

Inter-communal violence has left thousands displaced in Somalia and South Sudan.

ACLED also documented attacks by Fulani militiamen in Mali.

Several villages were looted and burned.

Malian military forces staged attacks on Fulani civilian populations in response to the attacks.

– CAJ News