Sudanese Prime Minister survives assassination attempt

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE attempted assassination of Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok, highlights the defiance to the transitional period in the troubled country.

He survived an attempt on his life after a bomb blast near his convoy in the capital city, Khartoum on Monday.

“We are both deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident,” said Jeremiah Mamabolo, joint head of the United Nations – African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

The envoy said it was indicative that the perpetrators of such acts aimed to derail the transitional period.

“The hopes of the Sudanese people for a transition to peace, freedom and justice must prevail,” he said.

Mamabolo pledged UNAMID’s full support to Hamdok in his endeavors to see Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that achieved the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future.

Following Monday’s bomb blast, Hamdok assured Sudanese of his safety.

Sudan, one of Africa’s biggest countries geographically, is synonymous with conflict.

The country with an estimated 43,5 million people is emerging from almost 30 years of the autocratic rule of Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in a military coup in April last year (2019).

Hamdok’s transitional government has stated that al-Bashir, detained locally over a number of alleged crimes, would be transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of crimes against humanity in Darfur.

– CAJ News