80 arrested in Nigeria crackdown on internet fraud

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria
LAGOS, (CAJ News) NIGERIA’S anti-corruption agency has arrested 80 suspects in the latest crackdown against internet fraud in the West African country.

The chief suspect is the owner of a hotel suspected to be a haven of the cyber criminals.

Oladimeji Olusegun Ogunfolaju (aged 30) is the owner of the Lakers Hotel and County Entertainment in the commercial city of Lagos.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the suspects during a sting operation at the hotel.

The arrests followed intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering by the commission.

According to the EFCC, Ogunfolaju stated that he built the hotel, which houses a night club and a strip bar, from the proceeds of internet fraud in 2017.

Tony Orilade, the EFCC spokesperson, said about 60 of the arrested suspects had volunteered useful information, leading to further investigations.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, jewelry, mobile phones and some documents.

“The suspects will soon be arraigned in court,” Orilade said.

Personnel from the Nigerian Army, Police and Nigerian Navy are guarding the hotel as investigations continue.

Nigeria has a reputation for internet fraud.

The hideous trend is mostly blamed on university graduates, the so-called Yahoo Boys, who are struggling to secure jobs in Africa’s biggest economy, which nonetheless is experiencing a recession.

