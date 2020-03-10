Global soccer summit proceeds regardless of COVID-19

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE first World Football Summit (WFS) to be held in Africa will proceed next week despite the host country, South Africa, conforming cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The event is scheduled for the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on March 17-18.

Three cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Sunday.

Organisers of the summit are confident with steps taken by the government to control the spread of the virus that was first reported from Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019.

In a statement, WFS stated it was in close contact with the South African and the KwaZulu-Natal health authorities, both of whom had confirmed that “at this point, there is no risk of the virus spreading to the general public.”

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, told the media recently that South Africa was following all the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to prevent infection spread and that currently there was no need to stop major activities taking place.

“Meanwhile, and after an in-depth analysis, WFS does not foresee any impacts for the upcoming WFS Africa,” WFS stated.

“However, we are taking all the necessary measures together with our partners and the ICC Durban staff to guarantee their safety.”

Organisers asked participants who had visited mainland China, Iran, northern Italy and South Korea in the previous 14 days to notify them.

At the time of publication, no speaker, partner or exhibitor had withdrawn.

“Therefore the Conference Programme, as well as the different networking activities, remain as planned,” WFS stated.

– CAJ News