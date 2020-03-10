Avon addresses global gender disparities

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN response to growing evidence of the gender divide, Avon, the beauty, household and personal care company, has launched a campaign calling on men and women worldwide to put an end to derogatory words and phrases used to silence women.

The campaign to #Speakout has been launched ahead of the just-concluded International Women’s Day.

It is in response to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) 2020 report highlighting that gender parity is 99,5 years off.

Through conversations with its network of 5 million representatives, Avon stated it had discovered words in different languages and cultures that were used to describe, criticise and negatively stereotype women.

Avon’s campaign, which will run throughout 2020, calls on people to share their stories and the words and language they want to reclaim by posting a proud, lippy selfie on their social media channels, using the hashtag #SpeakOut.

In addition, Avon will collate these stories, creating a global gallery celebrating women’s stories from across the world.

The ‘Speak Out’ campaign will culminate with the first Avon #SpeakOut Awards in November.

The awards will recognise individuals and organisations who have helped women find their voices or shared the stories of those who are not able to share their own.

Avon has also pledged to donate US$10 million in 2020 to important global causes, including education, gender violence and breast cancer.

The donation builds on Avon’s long-standing commitment to women across the world, helping them to lead safe and healthy lives.

Avon and the Avon Foundation have raised and donated over $1 billion to date supporting NGOs across the world.

Initiated over Avon’s social media channels across the world, the campaign will be a platform for women of all backgrounds to share their stories, celebrate and be inspired by others.

To kick start the campaign, Avon Justine has partnered with Forbes Magazine as part of its International Women’s Day campaign.

The partnership was highlighted through the 2020 Forbes Leading Women Summit on March 6.

– CAJ News