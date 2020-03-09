Africa tourism expo on despite COVID threat

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – IN spite of the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), South African Tourism (SAT) has no plans to postpone or cancel the Africa Travel Indaba scheduled for Durban in May.

The organiser said it was in daily contact with partners and stakeholders in South Africa as well as the relevant authorities in the travel and health sectors.

“The COVID-19 virus presents us with an unprecedented set of circumstances that are changing on a day-to-day basis and we will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds, and inform you (public) of any new developments.

SAT statement followed information that a 38-year old male has tested positive for the COVID-19 in KwaZulu-Natal following his return from Italy.

The Department of Health, together with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) have deployed a team to manage the case and implement the necessary steps to contain the situation.

For association meetings and conferences, SAT stated it would continue to work with the health and safety authorities to ensure that we have up to date information provision for organizers to keep them at ease of South Africa’s readiness to host business events.

“The Grading Council of South Africa is working with our convention venues to continuously enhance their hygiene protocols and ensure that scanning facilities are used for the safe management of our visiting delegates,” SAT stated.

It said it was considering and consulting widely with regards to the measures that will be put in place at the Africa Travel Indada to provide delegates with the requisite reassurance that the situation would be effectively managed.

“These measures will be communicated in due course.”

– CAJ News