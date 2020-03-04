Coronavirus impact on global smartphone sales revealed

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is projected to hamper smartphone demand in China in the current quarter of the year.

However, a negative impact on global demand has been ruled out.

This is according to Gartner, the research and advisory company, as it reported sales to smartphones to end users contracted in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, declining by 0,4 percent year over year.

In full-year 2019, smartphone sales declined by 1 percent. A total of

406,638 million smartphones were sold.

“Looking forward, while the COVID-19 outbreak will impact smartphone demand negatively in China in the first quarter of 2020, we do not expect a demand contraction in the international smartphone market during that period,” said Annette Zimmermann, research vice president at Gartner.

Apple and Xiaomi were the only vendors in the top five to achieve growth in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Even with a decline in sales, Samsung held on to the leading position

with 17,3 percent of market share. Apple secured the second position with 17,1 percent. Huawei followed with 14, 3 percent, ahead of Xiaomi(8 percent) and OPPO (7,5 percent).

While facing an extended ban from the United States, Huawei aggressively pursued its smartphone strategy in China, where it grew its market share by 37 percent in 2019.

“If Huawei continues to face a ban on accessing technology from the US in 2020, its smartphone prospects in the international smartphone market will be severely impacted,” Anshul Gupta, senior research analyst at Gartner, said.

– CAJ News