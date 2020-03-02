SEACOM, Tata partner for hi-speed global connectivity

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SEACOM and Tata Communications, the telecommunications service provider and global digital infrastructure company have joined forces to offer a high-speed connection for Africa, Europe and Asia.

This is aimed at meeting the growing demand for connectivity linking these regions.

The partnership allows SEACOM and Tata Communications to leverage each other’s regional and global networks to address enterprises’ connectivity requirements.

“It is the first step towards expanding our collaboration with SEACOM across areas such as the Internet, MPLS, Cloud, Media and Cybersecurity,” Vaneet Mehta, Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia and Africa at Tata Communications, said of the partnership.

Tata Communications will leverage SEACOM to extend its IP and Global Dedicated Ethernet (GDE) service platforms into South Africa.

Tata Communications will expand its internet protocol (IP) backbone into South Africa to support its service provider customers at the Teraco data centre in Isando, Johannesburg

Byron Clatterbuck, Chief Executive Officer at SEACOM, said demand had surged between Africa, India and the rest of Asia as a result of recognised market potential.

“As one of SEACOM’s primary objectives to help empower economies on the African continent through best-in-class connectivity and cloud solutions, we’re delighted to be working with Tata Communications to enable our customers’ borderless growth,” Clatterbuck said.

SEACOM will support Tata Communications’ IP and GDE customers across Southern and East Africa.

The partnership is set to open an opportunity for the South African

company to provide the capacity to Asian markets while ensuring African businesses are equipped to be competitive players in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

– CAJ News