Foul play feared in Congolese military boss’ death

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have opened investigations into the death of the country’s chief military officer who died under mysterious circumstances.

Delphin Kahimbi reportedly suffered a heart attack but foul play is suspected.

Speculation emanates from his recent suspension for allegedly hiding weapons that authorities believed were to cause an uprising against the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

Kahimbi was reportedly suspended from his post and not allowed to leave the volatile country.

A representative of the military high command confirmed the death and probe but could not be drawn to comment on the cause of the death.

“All steps have been taken to clarify the circumstances of this sad loss,” said military aide, Don de Dieu Kilumba.

The deceased was a controversial figure in DRC murky political waters.

He was under sanctions from the European Union (EU) for alleged human rights abuses.

Kahimbi retained his post following the election of Tshisekedi to succeed Joseph Kabila as the head of state in an election late in 2019.

It was anticipated the new administration would quell militancy ravaging the eastern parts of the country.

Banditry has continues, parallel to a deadly outbreak of Ebola and a surge in measles.

– CAJ News