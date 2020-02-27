Cape learners armed for the digital revolution

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOME high school learners in the Western Cape have been equipped with the skills needed for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), thanks to a partnership between their school, a Cloud computing company and the international standard in digital skills certification.

The students are from the Curro Foreshore, an independent school within Curro’s DigiEd model that delivers education in a technology-rich format.

It has held an intensive Python Coding Bootcamp at its campus.

In partnership with Amazon Web Services, International Certification in Digital Literacy (ICDL) facilitated the Bootcamp.

Throughout the three-day Bootcamp, grade 9 learners gained incredible exposure to the popular coding language.

Python is said to be the fastest general-purpose coding language at the moment and can be used in backend web development, data analysis, artificial intelligence and scientific computing, among others.

These are all critical skills needed for today’s work environment.

Following the conclusion of the coding camp, learners will be required to take an ICDL test a week later during one of their Information Technology lessons.

If they pass the test, which requires a pass mark of 75 percent, learner will receive an internationally-recognised qualification.

Curro believes as the world continues to evolve with the changing face of technology, it is therefore essential that education helped prepare learners for the 2030 workplace.

The South African government is bolstering efforts to build a capable 4IR generation that has the requisite skills to respond to the digital revolution.

– CAJ News