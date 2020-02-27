Avon introduces cutting-edge Vitamin C serum

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has launched the ANEW Essential Vitamin C serum, which has multiple benefits such as protection against damaging free radicals, reduction of fine lines, a more even complexion and improved skin radiance and texture.

This serum, which carries the equivalent amount of Vitamin C found in 30 oranges, delivers 10 percent powerful, stabilised and pure Vitamin C straight onto the skin, according to the company.

“The introduction of ANEW Essential Vitamin C serum builds on the pioneering breakthrough that Avon has achieved in skincare, as the first company to stabilize Vitamin C in 1996,” says Momin Hukamdad, Avon Executive Marketing Director.

“By leveraging our expertise as the first-ever mass brand to stabilise Vitamin C, we have developed a potent, pure and stable formula that stays active from the first to the last drop, delivering a more Vitamin C than other similar products in the market.”

The launch of ANEW Essential Vitamin C marks an important step in Avon’s journey to provide women with the products that meet their requirements, are relevant and offer value for money.

“We are confident that this benchmark product in our bouquet will reaffirm our market leadership in skincare innovation and will build on ANEW’s overwhelmingly high approval rates,” Hukamdad said.

Developed by Avon’s award-winning team of beauty experts and scientists, Avon’s new supercharged serum is said to have had one of the highest approval rates in the history of ANEW: 99 percent of women agreed that the serum boosted the radiance of their skincare regimen while 92 percent agreed that it left their skin looking and feeling fresh.

In addition, 91 percent agreed that ANEW Essential Vitamin C made their skin look brighter, more luminous and revitalised.

The ANEW Vitamin C Radiance Maximising Serum is available for only R299 from March 1 on www.avon.co.za or from an Avon representative.

– CAJ News