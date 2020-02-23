Trust Jehovah God to calm your storm

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

PEOPLE of authority, power, dominion, self-conviction and stamina are not by any chance scared of anything that comes their way but those unsure of their future always cut corners to make ends meet.

The latter take shortcuts knowing that missing an opportunity would spell doom and their demise.

In all spheres of life, those uncertain what the future holds usually rush things carelessly and are reckless.

Sometimes along the way, they ruin the best things Jehovah God has been preparing for them.

This is true whether it is in business, politics, relationships, sport, entertainment or life in general.

Such people are usually dangerous because they can do anything along the way so that they get whatever they so desired, whether by hook or crook.

They can kill, destroy other people’s businesses, marriages, relationships or do anything possible within their power to achieve whatever they wanted has been achieved.

If I may ask, how many good relations have you personally destroyed?

How are your relations with other people?

Why is it that you are always a lone ranger in life?

Let me quickly go back to the topic Jehovah God has given me for this week.

One of the most dangerous individual is an old person who missed out on marriage due to reckless behaviour.

They will do anything to make up for wasted time.

In some cases, this is where you see someone marrying an older person, even five times their age. This is desperation aimed at correcting past mistakes.

Quite often, such characters always jump out of the frying pan into the fire because they are in a rush, either due to greed.

Mostly, such personalities are temperamental, volatile, emotional and unpredictable.

They are inconsistent, unstable, hot-headed, explosive, short-tempered, irritable and impatient in almost everything.

Usually their cutting of corners is driven by restlessness, greedy and anxiety. They are mostly selfish.

Such people can do anything possible to harm or attempt every tricky in or outside the book to ensure they get whatever they want, be it unscrupulous marriage, business or any position in life.

It is because they always wanted to make up for the lost time.

Such dangerous characters lack respect and can wreck other people’s opportunities, relations, marriages or business.

This is the spirit of Lucifer or the Devil.

Now, take a close look at the life of our Lord Jesus Christ during his lifetime on earth.

He was not in a hurry. He was always at ease. Cool as a cucumber.

Jesus Christ knew very well that Jehovah God’s timing was always perfect. Throughout his life, he was driven by hope, faith and love.

Jesus did not cut corners nor panicked because he knew had authority, power, dominion, control, supremacy, leverage and clout.

By nature, people who cut corners have no clout and usually always wanted immediate results in everything they do. Sometimes it seems as if they are not even on God’s clock. Yet, there is never a time in which Jehovah God is not aware of the desires of their hearts.

Now, Jesus Christ and all those that believe in Him should emulate His life style of wielding vast spiritual power while exerting faith, hope and influence over nature hence not cutting corners because he always knew nothing was impossible.

When the news broke out that Lazarus of Bethany had died, Jesus continued with His heavenly schedule of preaching the gospel of salvation to the lost, knowing very well there was no reason to panic.

This is because Jesus had power over death, authority over nature and dominion over business. Hence he was not cutting corners just like greedy people do, especially false prophets, politicians, criminals and general desperate human beings do.

John 11:39-44 of the New International Version states, “Take away the stone,” he said. “But, Lord,” said Martha, the sister of the dead man, “by this time there is a bad odor, for he has been there four days. Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?”

So they took away the stone. Then Jesus looked up and said, “Father, I thank you that you have heard me. I knew that you always hear me, but I said this for the benefit of the people standing here, that they may believe that you sent me. Lazarus, come out!”

His life revived, Lazarus came out, his hands and feet wrapped with strips of linen, and a cloth around his face. Jesus said to them, “Take off the grave clothes and let him go.”

This is what people of substance do.

People of authority do not panic at all even when the ship seems to be sinking.

It so happened that after preaching to large crowds near the Sea of Galilee, Jesus and his apostles took a boat to the opposite shore to find some time and solitude to rest. As they crossed the sea, a storm with winds struck such that the apostles thought they would die.

Jesus was below deck sleeping throughout the storm. He was unperturbed when the apostles rushed to wake him. Jesus woke and told the storm to be still and the winds stopped immediately. The apostles were shocked and still lacked faith that Jesus was the Son of Jehovah God who “even the winds and water obey.”

According to the book of Matthew 8:23-27 of the Berean Study Bible, “When He got into the boat, His disciples followed Him. Suddenly a violent storm came up on the sea, so that the boat was engulfed by the waves; but Jesus was sleeping. The disciples went and woke Him, saying, “Lord, save us! We are perishing!”

“You of little faith,” Jesus replied, “Why are you so afraid?”

Then He got up and rebuked the winds and the sea, and it was perfectly calm. The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the sea obey Him!”

This calming of storm symbolises authority over nature.

I’m preaching this True Gospel so that whatever storm you are going through in your life, if you do not cut corners and remain focused on Jesus Christ, who is the son of the true living Jehovah God, truly your storms will surely come to pass.

People’s main challenge today is that they do not prioritise God.

They put too much trust in humans.

Yes, you have the right to believe whatever you wanted but at your own peril. Jehovah God is your way out or the answer you so dearly need right now.

Jesus inspires, encourages and gives hope to trust in Him alone.

He has raised another person from the dead before, this time the son of the widow of Nain.

Luke 7:11-17 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel when it says soon afterward Jesus went with his disciples to this village, and a large crowd followed him.

“A funeral procession was coming out as he approached the village gate. The young man who had died was a widow’s only son, and a large crowd from the village was with her. When the Lord saw her, his heart overflowed with compassion. “Don’t cry!” he said.

Then he walked over to the coffin and touched it, and the bearers stopped. “Young man,” he said, “I tell you, get up.” Then the dead boy sat up and began to talk! And Jesus gave him back to his mother. Great fear swept the crowd, and they praised God, saying, “A mighty prophet has risen among us,” and “God has visited his people today.” And the news about Jesus spread throughout Judea and the surrounding countryside.

Like I said before in my previous True Gospel teachings, human beings will always be doubtful Jehovah God can actually transform their lives.

A good example is when someone starts up a business project in their community amid other people being skeptical. When the business is executed, doubters do their best to bring it down.

But I have an answer for you brethren. Simon Peter, with his years of experience in fishing would not get any the entire night until Jesus appeared. This applies to business, an old person or experienced professional person might chase opportunity after opportunity but

without Jehovah God in your boat, nothing will ever happen.

In this case, Peter was lucky because Jesus entered his boat.

Luke 5:4-7 of the New Living Translation attests this True Gospel. When Jesus Christ had finished speaking, he said to Simon, “Now go out where it is deeper, and let down your nets to catch some fish.”

“Master,” Simon replied, “We worked hard all last night and didn’t catch a thing. But if you say so, I’ll let the nets down again.”

“And this time their nets were so full of fish they began to tear! A shout for help brought their partners in the other boat, and soon both boats were filled with fish and on the verge of sinking.”

When young people come with brilliant business ideas, please, stop being jealousy or block them because that same project or opportunity might add value to your life.

Remember Jesus also turned water into wine at the wedding at Cana. That revealed his glory and made his disciples believe. This symbolises where people tell you there are no opportunities whatsoever, but if you believe in Jehovah God, he can always make way for you brethren, not short cuts.

May I take this opportunity to remind those who hope in the Lord that he will renew their strength because He (Jehovah) has never been a failure.

This True Gospel is further confirmed in the book of Isaiah 40:31 of New Living Translation, “But those who trust in the LORD will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.”

Brethren, always remember this True Gospel.

There is always time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens. So, stop cutting corners to frustrate others or embarrass yourself. Stop because your time shall definitely come.

Ecclesiastes 3:1 of the English Standard Version confirms this True Gospel, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.”

Jesus Christ can turn the tables in your favour.

Just like he drove out demons at Gadarene from a certain man into a swine of pigs, Jesus can still do it for you today, tomorrow and forever.

Matthew 8:28-33 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel.

“When Jesus arrived on the other side of the lake, in the region of the Gadarenes, two men who were possessed by demons met him. They came out of the tombs and were so violent that no one could go through that area. They began screaming at him, “Why are you interfering with us, Son of God? Have you come here to torture us before God’s appointed time?”

“There happened to be a large herd of pigs feeding in the distance. So the demons begged, “If you cast us out, send us into that herd of pigs. All right, go!” Jesus commanded them. So the demons came out of the men and entered the pigs, and the whole herd plunged down the steep hillside into the lake and drowned in the water. The herdsmen fled to the nearby town, telling everyone what happened to the demon-possessed men.”

Brothers and sisters, the same Jesus I’m preaching in this True Gospel is the same yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever. What He did to others before, He can always do to you.

The book of Hebrews 13:8 of the English Standard Version attests this, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”

Wrapping up is the book of Isaiah 26:4 of the English Standard Version, which states, “Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD GOD is an everlasting rock.”

So, brothers and sisters, I tell you this – stop cutting corners. Learn to trust in the Almighty Jehovah God. Learn to be faithful, be trustworthy, loyal and unswerving.

Jehovah God can calm whatever storm you are facing today in your life.

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

