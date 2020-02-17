Libya peace deal threatened with collapse

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – THE warring parties in Libya have already violated a ceasefire days after the United Nations’ Security Council called for the truce and the adoption of the Berlin Conference conclusions.

Fighting in the capital, Tripoli, escalated last Friday with heavy shelling reported in five neighborhoods.

Clashes continued in the Hadhba and Airport Road frontlines.

At least four shells landed at Tripoli University.

“Despite the renewed call for a ceasefire and the UN arms embargo, parties to the conflict continue to reinforce their positions and bring in military supplies,” said a UN spokesperson.

Foreign countries supporting the warring forces- the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libya National Army (LNA)- are accused of supplying arms and mercenaries.

During the first two weeks of February, at least six civilians have been killed and 24 injured in the ongoing conflict.

Rival forces had in recent days appeared to have committed to peace.

The most recent pledge came in Switzerland last weekend where the parties met under the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC).

Both sides agreed to the need to continue the negotiations in order to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

The UN proposed Tuesday (February 18) as the date for a new round of talks.

Libya, an oil rich North African country of some 6,5 million people, has suffered instability over the past decade.

Crisis peaked with the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Last April, the LNA launched an offensive against the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli, which is widely suspected to be favoured by the West.

About 3 000 people have been killed during the battle for the capital city – Tripoli.

– CAJ News