Zimbabwe revenue agency exceeds collection target

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Professor Mthuli Ncube, looks at the 50-hectare dry port plan as ZIMRA Region 1 Manager, Mrs Angeline Mashiri and Mr Henry Nyamuromba explain the plan on site while ZIMRA Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani looks on.

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Chirundu, Zimbabwe
CHIRUNDU, (CAJ News) THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has collected net revenues of $23,19 billion for the year ending December 31, 2019, thereby exceeding its target by 24,65 percent.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Prof. Mthuli Ncube, disclosed the figures at an event held in the northern town of Chirundu this past weekend.

ZIMRA collected the above-mentioned amount against a target of 18,60 billion for the past year.

Ncube hailed the dedication and commitment of the revenue agency’s staff.

“I am proud as the Minister of Finance to be overseeing such a performing team,” he said.

Ncube was presiding at the launch of some housing units for ZIMRA staff stationed at the Chirundu border post towards neighbouring Zambia.

Faith Mazani, the ZIMRA Commissioner-General, said it was crucial to keep staff motivated and ensure they worked under a conducive environment.

“We realise that in order to continue to deliver on our revenue collection mandate we have to support our staff by providing the tools of trade, infrastructure and the enabling environment for them to implement government policy and strategy,” Mazani said.

