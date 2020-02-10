Summit enables women unshackle chains of patriarchy

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EFFORTS by women to intensify the struggle for inclusion across multiple dimensions of society, where they remain under-represented, have received a boost after a leading beauty and personal care company confirmed a partnership with organisers of a conference commemorating International Women’s Day.

Avon will partner Forbes’ Woman Africa Leading Women Summit to be held on March 6 in Durban.

It will join other companies and organisations that have been part of this initiative that will culminate with the summit at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre.

Avon will use the event to avail its ubiquitous digital platforms to give women an opportunity to document and share with the world their experiences, success and challenges in line with the 2020 Avon global theme for International Women’s Day, which is HerStory.

The fifth edition of the Forbes Woman Africa Summit is expected to attract a delegation of 1 000 leading women from across a range of industries and professions. They will engage in discussions and deliberations around the 2020 theme: The Ceiling Crashers 2.0: Power with Purpose.

Avon is encouraging thousands of its beauty entrepreneurs, employees and customers to commemorate the day by documenting their stories on video, sharing them with the world and reading life experiences of others on www.AvonHerStory.com and using the hashtag #herstory #speakout.

“The stories of many women still remain untold and through this initiative, we are giving women the platform to raise their voice and share their experiences,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Group Vice President for Avon Justine Turkey, Middle East and Africa (TMEA).

She is also Managing Director of Avon Justine South Africa.

“Women’s voices have been silenced for far too long by the shackles of patriarchy and misogyny,” Mareletse lamented.

She said the initiative around International Women’s Day was a reaffirmation of Avon’s brand promise to harnessing the ubiquity of its digital plans and reach to support initiatives that seek to empower women.

Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of Forbes Woman Africa, said for generations, patriarchal systems had stopped women from believing in – and harnessing – their full potential.

“The women at the summit have defied convention and cultural stereotypes to rise to who they really are: bold, beautiful and brave,” Methil said.

As part of its co-sponsorship of the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, Avon will be the official make up sponsor for all women guest speakers, will sponsor the price giving gift at the gala dinner, and will include Avon and Justine products in the delegate’s bags.

– CAJ News