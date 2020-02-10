Kenya schools closed after al-Shabaab attacks

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE increasing attacks on teachers by the al-Shabaab terror group has led to an exodus of educators and closure of numerous schools in northeastern Kenya.

The latest crisis is the murder of three teachers by the Islamist militants in the Garissa county (province).

It has resulted in the Teacher Service Commission transferring all teachers who are not locals.

They have been transferred to other parts of the country. The move has affected other non-local teachers in the counties of Mandera and Wajir.

“The decision to transfer non-local teachers is a reflection of the growing insecurity in the region due to the increased activity of al-Shabaab,” said a spokesperson of the Assessment Capacities Project (ACAPS).

The organisation stated while it was not clear if the transfers were to be permanent, the move would likely have implications for the education sector in the region.

According to authorities, around 900 non-local teachers were transferred following an al-Shabaab attack in Wajir in 2018. Eight Kenyan security personnel were killed.

This led to the closure of more than 250 schools.

Al-Shabaab, based in neighbouring Somalia, has been active in East Africa since 2006.

Education facilities in Kenya have not been spared the attacks.

In the worst attack to date, almost 150 students were killed when armed militants stormed the Garissa University College in 2015.

The al-Shabaab was quoted as indicating the attack was in retaliation over non-Muslims occupying Muslim territory.

The militants reportedly took several students hostage, freeing Muslims but withholding Christians. Some students are still unaccounted for.

– CAJ News