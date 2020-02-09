Believers must be equipped amid devil’s reign of chaos

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

AS the devil and his demons increasingly unleash their vengeance, it is necessary for humans to develop shock absorbers.

The shock absorbers referred to here are of a spiritual kind.

Also, with wicked days upon us, believers must as well strive to know the word of Jehovah God deeper than before as initially prophesied.

Spiritual shock absorbers are definitely necessary or else Christianity will cease to exist in the face of the vengeance by devil and his angels of doom.

They are hoodwinking and deceiving God’s children to misbehave, be naughty, disobedient and cruel while making the entire world to function incorrectly.

The level of wickedness, wrongdoing, viciousness, delinquency, immorality, corruption, impurity, double-dealing and dishonesty have multiplied.

Soon, Jehovah God shall lock up and destroy Satan and his fallen angels.

Nothing can stop this prophecy made by Jesus Christ, or else he ceases to be the son of the Most High God.

Remember that those behind the above calamities, disasters, tribulations, tragedies, crises, evil and misfortunes are the devil and his demons.

The bible confirms this True Gospel regarding evil days on Ephesians 5:15-16 of the New International Version. It reads, “Be very careful, then, how you live–not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.”

Crime has sharply risen across the world. Murders are prevalent. Marriages are breaking up easily. False prophets are mushrooming everywhere. The gospel preached today is all about money. It has been commercialized.

Government leaders are corrupt. Wars, diseases and natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes and volcanoes are reigning supreme.

People are no longer safe everywhere!

Police and soldiers, who are supposed to protect civilians have become armed robbers thereby terrorising and robbing the very same people they are supposed to defend and safeguard.

A church of Jehovah God, which initially was a sanctuary or refuge for sinners to be reworked, remodelled and be transformed to become better people, majority churches today refuse to embrace the poor, the sick, widows, orphans and the down trodden except those that have fat cheques and deeper pockets.

Instead of feeding the hungry and healing the sick, church founders and pastors are the ones being fed by the poor.

Churches are now duping the unsuspecting believers of their hard earned money so that their leaders get treated at international hospitals while driving expensive cars, owning mansions and bank accounts with unknown millions accumulated from church using the word of Jehovah God.

Government leaders are increasingly becoming looters, plunderers and robbers of state resources from taxpayers’ money.

Instead of carefully utilising those resources to develop their nations and improve general citizens’ lives, government leaders have become menacingly and daring thieves that steal from the very same coffers meant to develop public healthcare systems, agriculture, provision of safe drinking water and construction of infrastructure.

The book of 2 Timothy 3:2, of the New Living Translation, further confirms this True Gospel. It states, “For people will love only themselves and their money. They will be boastful and proud, scoffing at God, disobedient to their parents, and ungrateful. They will consider nothing sacred.”

Jesus Christ has already warned us that whenever we start seeing these indicators or signs, we must know the end is near.

Issues about tribalism are going to worsen, so is xenophobia, racism and other necessary means used to divide and rule the humankind.

Matthew 24:33 of the English Standard Version attests this True Gospel: “So also, when you see all these things, you know that he (Jesus) is near, at the very gates.”

The time we are living in right now will definitely witness an upsurge of false prophets, mushrooming of new and misleading churches whose prophets shall perform great signs and wonders to deceive everyone who so desperately wish to be successful in life, marriage, business among other things.

The devil knows very well that human beings are greedy and always want to accumulate wealth hence preaching the daily gospel of money, miracles and successes for the lazy, even without working.

Matthew 24:24 of the New Living Translation confirms this: “For false messiahs and false prophets will rise up and perform great signs and wonders so as to deceive, if possible, even God’s chosen ones.”

Instead of preaching repance and salvation, the gospel today is always about money – and nothing else.

But those who remain alert will never be fooled, although they are going to be persecuted for Jehovah God’s true word.

Those that are being deceived and heading towards destruction are the majority.

Matthew 7:13 of the New Living Translation also confirms this: “You can enter God’s Kingdom only through the narrow gate. The highway to hell is broad, and its gate is wide for the many who choose that way.”

With Satan in control, many churches today preach wealth, success, marriages, power and miracles. These churches have the majority of followers.

In their churches these pastors are scared of preaching the truth that will turn off the majority of their rich congregants, hence preaching the gospel of sweet nothings to dupe them of their money and gifts.

Yet the word of Jehovah God teaches everyone one to be kind, merciful and walking upright.

This True Gospel can be found in the book of Galatians 5:22-23 of the New Living Translation, which states, “But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!”

Let me hereby remind everyone that those who are perishing are the majority fools in the things of Jehovah God.

1 Corinthians 1:18 states, “For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.”

This True Gospel I’m preaching here will definitely set you free if so you wish.

John 8:32 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel. It states, “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Finally, I would like to remind you that Jehovah God is indeed slow in anger to all wicked things the world is committing before His eyes. It is better to change now while there is time.

2 Peter 3:9 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel, stating: “The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.”

I would like to conclude this week’s True Gospel by urging you brethren to change your ways.

Desist from corruption, wickedness, robbery, murder, theft, jealousy, witchcraft, prostitution, and other vices while Jehovah is still willing to forgive you.

Otherwise, this grace period shall never be given again.

Isaiah 55:6 of the New International Version confirms, “Seek the LORD while he may be found; call on him while he is near.”

If you turn to Jehovah God with your whole heart, mind, and strength, then, those horrible things that Satan wanted to steal from you will become less of a problem.

Brethren, Jehovah God’s love is abundant and overflows, which will then give you the ability to withstand Satan’s battles.

Those who believe in this True Gospel say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika