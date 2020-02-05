MTN discontinues physical airtime vouchers in Rwanda

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – MTN Rwanda is phasing out the sale and distribution of physical airtime vouchers, in support of the East African country’s digital agenda and green growth.

As of February 15, airtime will only be purchased and loaded through MTN’s digital Electronic Recharge Service (ERS) or MTN Mobile Money (MoMo).

Norman Munyampundu, MTN’s Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, said the operator was set to deliver on its promise of leading digital and providing superior customer experience by investing in digital distribution platforms.

He said the electronic recharge system and MoMo both offer a reliable, efficient and highly convenient experience for subscribers to top-up their accounts in real time within seconds.

“These digital platforms have outdone the traditional way for recharging accounts through scratch cards and have instead provided a more flexible and effective way,’ Munyampundu said.

MTN’s sustainability vision is to protect and create shared value for the company and stakeholders through responsible environmental and social practices.

By completely shifting airtime top-up to digital, MTN will be fulfilling its commitment of environmental protection.

Mitwa Ng’ambi, MTN’s Chief Executive Officer, said they supported societies and transform enterprises by offering digital solutions that create greater socio-economic and environmental value.

“Not only can customers use ERS to purchase airtime, but they can use MoMo as well. This will help us achieve a truly digital and cashless society,” Ng’ambi said.

– CAJ News