Uganda, Kenyan footballers banned for match-fixing

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has imposed a life ban on Ugandan player, George Mandela, for match-fixing.

Three Kenyans- Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto- have been banned for a period of four years.

FIFA stated on Tuesday (yesterday ‘today’) that the formal disciplinary proceedings against the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an investigation into various matches from the Kenyan Premier League in 2019.

“This investigation was conducted by FIFA through its Integrity Department with the consent of and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities,” FIFA stated.

Mandela (25) , alongside the Kenyan trio, represented Kakamega Homeboyz in that league.

FIFA explained his ban was the most severe given his central role in the conspiracy.

They are banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level during the sanctions.

– CAJ News