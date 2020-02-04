Thousands of Tanzania students in China risk coronavirus

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – CHINA has assured parents and relatives of the safety of more than 4 000 Tanzanian students of the scholars’ safety from the deadly coronavirus.

Over 400 of these students are in the city of Wuhan, which is the source of the killer disease.

“All Tanzanian students are safe and none have been infected,” said Wang Ke, the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania.

She gave the assurance during a joint session with Tanzania government officials concerning the situation in China.

Officials outlined steps taken by the Chinese government to prevent the disease from spreading to other parts of the world.

The coronavirus has at the beginning of the week claimed the lives of more than 300 people since the first outbreak was reported at the end of December.

Ummy Mwalimu, the Tanzania Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said the government, in collaboration with other stakeholders, had strengthened the ability to test any suspected person of the virus in the country.

This is instead of sending the samples abroad.

“Until now, there is no one suspected or is a patient confirmed to have coronavirus,” the minister said.

Mwalimu said the ministry had already identified Dar-es-Salaam, Kilimanjaro and Mwanza areas as the most vulnerable to the infection.

More discussions are ongoing for Zanzibar to also identify areas susceptible of the virus.

Tanzania and China are collaborating to facilitate the return of Tanzanians willing to return from the Asian country in the wake of the emergence of the coronavirus.

The virus has sparked global panic.

– CAJ News