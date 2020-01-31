Fintech giant rescues SA-based Zimbabwean scholar’s dream

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MUKURU, Africa’s largest remittances-focused financial technology company, will provide a sponsorship for Triphin Mudzvengi, a top performer in the 2019 National Senior Certificate Exams in South Africa to fund her first year’s tuition.

She is a top performer but faces financial challenges to further her education.

Mudzvengi achieved distinctions in seven subjects in last year’s matric exams in South Africa, but had, up until now been unable to secure funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) as she and her parents are from Zimbabwe.

This week the family sent out a plea for assistance for individuals and businesses to help Triphin pursue a degree from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

Mukuru has now made this possible by sponsoring R100 000 towards her tuition for 2020.

She will be studying civil engineering at Wits.

Bronwyn Pretorius, Mukuru’s Head of Marketing, stepped in to support the young woman achieve her dream.

“When I saw the article about Triphin, I immediately felt that Mukuru should assist,” the official said.

Pretorius said Mukuru had more than 2 million customers from all over Africa and Asia, who had left their home country in search of better opportunities for their families.

“For this reason I have a small level of understanding of what Triphin’s family had to sacrifice in order to leave Zimbabwe in search of a better life and education for Triphin because these are the stories of the Mukuru customers. It would have been a shame to see a bright star like her not get the chance to attend university.”

Mudzvengi has been a top achiever at Golf View Park secondary school in Mahikeng since grade 8.

In matric she got 85 percent in English Home Language, 80 percent in Afrikaans First Additional Language, 86 percent in Mathematics, 89 percent in Life Orientation, 86 percent in Computer Application Technique, 94 percent in Life Sciences and 88 percent in Physical Sciences.

Andy Jury, Mukuru Chief Executive Officer, said the company was honoured to support Triphin towards her dream of becoming an engineer.

“We attempt to bridge borders and fuel our customers’ dreams daily and being able to assist Triphin is very much in keeping with this,” Jury concluded.

– CAJ News