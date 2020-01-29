Telkom trains employees against cyber criminals

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TELKOM South Africa has invested in ongoing employee training and development to ensure cyber security awareness and compliance.

The telecommunications service provider believes level of training is critical to ensure corporate compliance to privacy/data protection laws and individual security.

KnowBe4 is providing the training.

“We identified a gap in terms of employee training and awareness around IT and cyber security, so we entered into the process of selecting the vendor that could best partner with us to provide this service,” says Eseu Choma, Senior Manager, Information Security Assurance, Telkom SA.

“Popcorn Training, a KnowBe4 company, met all our requirements and provided us with a package that was in line with our pockets.”

Telkom stated it was critical that the training offered met budget requirements and was extensive as well engaging as possible.

“We protect our entire network, invest in intelligent systems and solutions but our employees are always vulnerable targets to cybercriminals. If not trained, they are most likely to live a careless lives online,” Choma explained.

Telkom had undergone a process to review and improve its security solutions and systems as part of its commitment to manage cyber security as one of its top strategic risks.

During the course of this analysis, the company identified employees as the weakest point in its cyber security defences and realised the need to provide internal training to ensure that employees became “the last line of defence, not the first line of attack.”

– CAJ News