Girls arrested in Nigeria human trafficking operation

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have arrested nine girls that human trafficking syndicates were alleged to be sending to different locations in the Arab world.

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) apprehended the youngsters at the Lagos International Airport as they were reportedly to be trafficked to Egypt, India, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They were intercepted when they were about to board one of the national airlines of the respective countries.

Four of the young women claimed to be traveling to take up employment but upon interrogation, it was established they had no knowledge of their employers or the nature of job they were going for.

Two others claimed they were going for visit but later confessed that was untrue.

The others claimed they were going to India for medical treatment for yellow fever but upon further interrogation why they had no referrals conceded that to be false.

Sunday James, the NIS spokesman, said agents aimed at exploiting the girls’ innocence and ignorance had organized the shady journeys.

“Considering that the nine girls had no credible mission for embarking on the failed journey they were refused departure to save their lives and dignity,” James said.

Muhammad Babandede, the NIS Comptroller General, called on parents to be wary of overseas offers for employment or studies given to their children.

“These may end up in exploitation or death,” Babandede warned.

Babandede said immigration operatives had sustained the clampdown on human trafficking.

Centrally located in West Africa, Nigeria is a key source for human trafficking.

Nigeria imposes a minimum of five years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₦1 million (R39 900) for trafficking offences.

– CAJ News