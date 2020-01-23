Kidnappers killing for ransom arrested in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian Navy has arrested nine suspects behind the killing of captives whose families failed to pay ransom for their release.

They have been arrested north of the volatile country following surveillance for over four months.

Suspects have been named as Monore Abu, Abdullahi Adamu, Umar Alhassan, Abubakar Duguri, Tanimu Ibrahim, Idris Iliyasu, Saleh Magaji, Mohammed Wakili and Auwal Yahyah.

Some of them have been caught in forests where they allegedly operate while others have been arrested in hotels and their homes.

The suspects are allegedly responsible for kidnapping, armed banditry and cattle rustling in the Kaduna State.

Some victims were reportedly maimed or injured while females were raped.

Items recovered from the suspects include weapons, motorbikes and military camouflage uniforms.

The Navy has handed the suspects over to the Department of State Services for profiling and further investigation.

Rear Admiral Tanko Yakubu Pani, Commandant of the Nigerian Navy School Armanent Technology, assured Nigerians on collaborations with other security agencies to protect lives and properties of citizens.

He appealed to members of the public and community leaders to assist them with credible information about suspected criminals.

“We want to further assure the populace that justice can be delayed but not denied as manifested in the arrest of these criminals,” Pani assured.

He said crackdowns will be sustained to arrest other crime kingpins.

“We shall locate them and flush them out,” Pani said.

Nigeria is battling a surge of violent crimes, most deadly the terror by the Boko Haram.

– CAJ News