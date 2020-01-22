Tricky ties in Africa’s road to Qatar 2022

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – SOME long running rivalries will resume as African teams begin their route to the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup Qatar 2022.

The draw made in the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt for the second round of the qualifying competition culminated in the 14 first-round winners and the 26 highest-ranked nations in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World rankings drawn into ten groups of four.

Some of the standout fixtures will include Cameroon and Ivory Coast, which are two sides with World Cup reputation. They are in Group D that also includes Southern African side, Malawi and Mozambique.

Another highlight fixture will be fierce neighbouring rivals, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Ethiopia and Ghana are in that same Group G.

The second round is scheduled to begin in October.

The teams will play each other home and away in a mini-league format.

Then the ten group winners will progress to the third and final round, which will feature five two-legged play-off ties.

Draw results:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: Congo DR, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

