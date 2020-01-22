MTN introduces prepaid TikTok bundles

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has launched bundles for the short-form video sharing application that has emerged a favourite among millions of users worldwide.

The mobile firm said the introduction of the bundles for TikTok was delivery of its commitment, made last year, to the growing number of the app’s users in South Africa.

Bundles are available for prepaid customers (via*136*2#) ranging from R5 (100 MB daily), R20 (500MB weekly) and R50 (IGB monthly).

“We have heard our customers and hope that the launch of these bundles will enable them to make the most of what is arguably the fastest growing social platform amongst the youth. We are committed to providing products and solutions that resonate with our customers, and the introduction of our TikTok bundles is another such offering,” said Jacqui ‘O Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive, MTN SA.

According to DataReportal, TikTok, launched in 2017, has surpassed 1,5 billion downloads and 500 million active users worldwide.

While there are no official figures to measure the penetration of TikTok in South Africa, local hashtags such as #tiktoksouthafrica and #southafrica indicate that the social media service has a total of 7 000 videos and 350 000 South African fans, while videos categorised with the hashtag #tiktoksouthafrica already have in excess of 400 million views.

According to mobile market research house Sensor Tower, TikTok is by far one of the world’s most downloaded apps in recent years, having surpassed both the one billion and 1.5 billion downloads mark on the App Store and Google Play in 2019, respectively.

TikTok app is available on iOS and Android stores.

– CAJ News